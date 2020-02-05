Man given 24-year active sentence in double-murder of Isle of Wight mother and son

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — One man found guilty in a double-murder of an Isle of Wight mother and son has been given a 24-year prison sentence.

Richard Holmes was sentenced to 180 years in prison with 156 years suspended, meaning he will serve 24 years.

Holmes and Kareem Mitchell, 29, were both charged with first-degree murder and other charges relating to the brutal murders of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her 58-year old-son Kenneth last Sept. 23, 2017 in their Ennisdale Drive home.

Mitchell already pleaded guilty in connection with the double-murder. He was sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Mitchell admitted to pulling the trigger on the .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol that killed both victims, but then, according to prosecutors, Mitchell and Holmes stole two vehicles, three TVs, a laptop and some rifles from the home.

Family members have said they believe Starnes, a grandmother of nine and great grandmother of nine more — along with her son — were targeted because they were both disabled.

There is still no trial for Sharon Galvin, a third defendant who is charged with receiving stolen property and accessory to murder after the fact.