Man given 21-year active prison sentence for sexually abusing children in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man who inappropriately touched three children back in 2016 in James City County has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Robert Sypole was sentenced to 80 years in prison with 59 years suspended Wednesday, meaning he’ll serve an active 21-year sentence, according to court records.

In July, Sypole entered an Alford plea on six charges, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged there was enough evidence to prove guilt. He was convicted of four counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15 years old, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, according to court records.

Sypole was arrested in November 2018. The incidents started in November 2016 at a home in northern James City County. All three children were known to Sypole and under the age of 10 at the time, authorities said.

