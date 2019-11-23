Man given 13 years for August 2018 shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with an August 2018 shooting that left another man injured.

John Lamont McKinnon appeared in the Newport News Circuit Court Friday morning to be sentenced on two charges.

McKinnon was convicted of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after a two-day jury trial in September.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Madison Avenue just after noon Aug. 31, 2018.

They found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.