Man gets 25 years for 2016 murder of Portsmouth teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of an 18-year-old from Portsmouth back in 2016 will serve 25 years in prison.

Julian Rios was sentenced this week to 102 years with 77 suspended, leaving 25 years to serve. He pleaded guilty last March to the murder of Austin Baxley.

Baxley was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds back in July 2016 on Crawford Road in York County.

Rios was arrested the day after authorities found Baxley’s body and charged with first-degree murder.