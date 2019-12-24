Man dies from gunshot wound on Patriot Way in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim found at an apartment complex just off Turnpike Road was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Portsmouth police say the victim, a man, was found just after 10:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patriot Way with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead the scene by medics.

Police didn’t have additional details such as suspect information, but anyone with info is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

