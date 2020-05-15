Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Man found shot to death in parking lot overnight in Gloucester County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gloucester-sheriff-generic_414270

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Lancaster County man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the Colonial Point Apartments in the 7700 block of Colonial Point Lane on Friday for a report of gunshots and found the victim lying unconscious in the parking lot.

After deputies secured the scene, rescue units pronounced the man deceased. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr, of White Stone, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office say no other information is available at this time and its criminal investigations division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890. Tipsters can also call Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can provide information online at http://www.peninsulacrimeline.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1143.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10