Man found shot to death in parking lot on Parkway Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot on Parkway Drive, off W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.
Police got the 911 call at 6:06 a.m. about a man down in the 100 block of Parkway. Officers found the man dead when they arrived and later determined he had been shot, police said in a press release.
Police believe he was shot in that parking lot, but did not know when exactly the shooting happened.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
The shooting comes a day after another man was found shot to death in the 5000 block of Mercury Blvd. on the Newport News side.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.