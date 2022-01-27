Man found shot to death in parking lot on Parkway Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot on Parkway Drive, off W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.

Police got the 911 call at 6:06 a.m. about a man down in the 100 block of Parkway. Officers found the man dead when they arrived and later determined he had been shot, police said in a press release.

Police believe he was shot in that parking lot, but did not know when exactly the shooting happened.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

The shooting comes a day after another man was found shot to death in the 5000 block of Mercury Blvd. on the Newport News side.