PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Sunday night in Olde Towne Portsmouth.
Portsmouth police say they responded to Green Street, just off Effingham Street at South Street, and found the victim.
He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a non life-threatening injury.
There are no other details in the case at this time, including a suspect.
