HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was found shot in a vehicle late Sunday night on Bancroft Drive in Hampton.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Bancroft Drive, off Andrews Blvd. near Nickerson Blvd., and found the man inside a parked vehicle in front of a residence.

He was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line.