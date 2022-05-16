NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot in the hip Sunday night on Walker Avenue in the Berkley area of Norfolk.

Police said they responded around 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Walker Avenue, between Culpepper and Craig streets, and found the victim.

He was taken to Norfolk General for treatment and his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time.