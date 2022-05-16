NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot in the hip Sunday night on Walker Avenue in the Berkley area of Norfolk.
Police said they responded around 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Walker Avenue, between Culpepper and Craig streets, and found the victim.
He was taken to Norfolk General for treatment and his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, police say.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.