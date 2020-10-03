Man found guilty of shooting man, injuring another person at Norfolk Happy Shopper

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot and killed a person and wounded another at a Happy Shopper store on Campostella Road last year has been convicted by a jury.

After a jury trial that spanned five days, Dajuan May-Daily, 21, was convicted Friday evening of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

May-Daily was charged in connection with a July 1, 2019 shooting at the Happy Shopper store that left 54-year-old Rodney Epps dead.

The jury recommended May-Daily be sentenced to 27 years in prison. His formal sentencing by a judge will be Feb. 12, 2021.

The codefendant in the shooting, Hannah Moore, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Moore’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

