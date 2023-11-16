PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man involved in a 2019 shooting in Portsmouth that resulted in the death of one man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

According to Portsmouth Police, Tyquan Anderson fired multiple gunshots towards an individual on Mt. Vernon Ave. in the London Oaks neighborhood on June 1, 2019. 28-year-old Robert Artis II, who was not the intended target, was fatally injured in the shooting. Several other people also sustained gunshot wounds but survived.

“It is our hope that this prosecution will bring peace and closure to our victim’s family,” said Stephanie N. Morales, Commonwealth’s Attorney. “This office remains committed to pursuing justice for the members of our community.”

Tyquan Anderson

Anderson’s trial concluded on Nov. 15, 2023, where he was found guilty on two counts of unlawful wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.