Man found fatally shot in a ditch in Wakefield Sunday

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Sussex County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6 a.m. Sunday to a call about a man’s body in a ditch in a wooded area of Brittles Mill Road in Wakefield, just a few miles outside of the Wakefield town limits.

Deputies arrived to find the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 27-year-old Deangelo Griffin, of Wakefield.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are not releasing any further details as of Monday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000 or Sussex Crime Solvers at 434-246-5436 and speak with Detective C. Washington or Detective J. Ogburn.

