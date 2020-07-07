Man found dead on 21st Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation in Newport News is underway after a man was found dead early Tuesday.

Police say they were notified around 2:25 a.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was pronounced deceased on scene by medics. Crews learned on scene that there was confrontation between two men, and shots were fired.

According to police, an adult male was detained for questioning and they are not currently looking for other suspects.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.