HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged second-degree murder in connection to a March 2022 homicide in Hampton, police said Thursday.

Reginald Littlejohn, in addition to being charged with second-degree murder, also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Littlejohn, who was booked Aug. 10 into Western Tidewater Regional Jail, remains there in custody.

Officers found 24-year-old Tahjaquan Littlejohn dead inside a townhouse off of Three Chopt Road March 15, 2022 in Hampton. His brother, Rasheed Gwynn, said nearly a week after the incident that the shooting happened at the home of Littlejohn’s father’s ex-wife’s, where he had been staying for about a week. Gwynn said Littlejohn’s half-brother also lived at the home.

According to online court records, Reginald Littlejohn already faces three charges of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense for a different incident that took place April 3. Court records indicate he was arrested on those charges June 14. He faces a 9:30 a.m., Sept. 25 hearing in Hampton General District Court on those charges.