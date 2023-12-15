CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old faces multiple charges in Chesapeake related to child sexual abuse material.

Chesapeake police haven’t shared many details in the case, but said Emmari Frank Lopez was arrested after an investigation into a tip that Lopez was in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.

Lopez faces five felony charges, including entice minor to perform in porn (under age 15), and manufacture child porn.

He was booked in jail on Thursday afternoon and had his first court appearance Friday in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.