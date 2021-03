NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a man died in a shooting Monday night on Warks Crescent.

Police responded to the 100 block of Warks Crescent for a report of a shooting around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

