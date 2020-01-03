Man dies in shooting on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police confirm they are investigating a shooting in the 90 block of Merrimac Drive Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. requesting police and medical assistance.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said officers arrived on scene to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications have been made, police said.

Holley said there was no additional information available as of 10:45 p.m.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

