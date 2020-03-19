Man dies in shooting on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead in Norfolk on Thursday.
The shooting happened around noon in the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road. Police found a man dead at the scene.
No other details have been released, but anyone with information about this shooting should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
