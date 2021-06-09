Man dies in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man died after being shot several times overnight.

Elizabeth City police say it happened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Herrington Road and B Street.

When officers arrived they found Daquan Mercer, 21, in the grass unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mercer lived on Rhonda Drive in Elizabeth City, police say.

No other details in the case have been released, but the case is under investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

The shooting happened just about 24 hours after a man was shot in the back while driving on Roanoke Avenue. No arrests have been made in that case.