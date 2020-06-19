Live Now
Man dies from injuries sustained in June 4 shooting in Norfolk; 24-year-old arrested

Marquise T. Thompson, 34, of Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man died this week from injuries sustained in a shooting June 4 in Ocean View.

Police say Ethan A. Evans died Tuesday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Marquise T. Thompson, of Newport News, in connection with the shooting.

Thompson is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm. He is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. June 4 in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street in Norfolk.

First responders arrived to find Evans suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

