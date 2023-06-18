SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on the 6200 block of Apple Street.

Police have charged Russell Edwards, 57, with second degree murder.

Edwards also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by felon and discharge of a firearm within a dwelling house.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Apple Street at 11:03 a.m. for the report of a person being shot inside of a residence.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 72-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say, Edwards and the victim were acquaintances.

Edwards is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.