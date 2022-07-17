PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are seeking the help of the public in a fatal hit-and-run in Portsmouth.

Police responded to the call just before 1 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian westbound on interstate 264 at exit 6/MLK Expressway.

A male was found by bystanders in the travel lane with no pulse. The bystanders removed the male from the roadway and attempted first aid with no avail.

The vehicle that stuck the pedestrian did not stop and fled the scene.

Those with information are asked to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.