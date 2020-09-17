Man detained after directing police to woman’s body in hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a room at a hotel in Virginia Beach.

Police say a man walked into the 3rd Police Precinct in Virginia Beach around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and told police he found a body in a room he rented at the Day’s Inn at 4600 Bonney Road.

Officers responded and found a woman dead in the room.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Police say they detained the man and charges are pending.

Detectives are actively working the investigation.

