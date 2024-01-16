VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after being shot Monday on Mulberry Loop off of London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach Police said they got multiple calls around 5:22 p.m. reporting a shooting incident in the 2500 block of Mulberry Loop, with Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach Rescue responding to the scene.
There, they found the victim, Danny Theis, 48, of Virginia Beach, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was domestic-related, police said. The Virginia Beach Police homicide unit is investigating the shooting’s circumstances, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com.