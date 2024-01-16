VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after being shot Monday on Mulberry Loop off of London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police said they got multiple calls around 5:22 p.m. reporting a shooting incident in the 2500 block of Mulberry Loop, with Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach Rescue responding to the scene.

(WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

There, they found the victim, Danny Theis, 48, of Virginia Beach, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was domestic-related, police said. The Virginia Beach Police homicide unit is investigating the shooting’s circumstances, police said.

(WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young) (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young) (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com.