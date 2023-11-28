NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old man has been convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court of taking indecent liberties with a young child.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Keith Marquette Todd pleaded no contest to taking indecent liberties with a child under age 15.

This past August, Norfolk Police Special Crimes detectives were called to an apartment in Lamberts Point area for a sexual assault report.

The mother of the 5-year-old child told detectives that she stepped outside momentarily for a phone call, and while she was outside Todd led the child to a hallway bathroom, got undressed and told the child to touch him. He then tried to sit the victim on his lap.

Later, the child told the mother that they tried to scream but no one was within earshot. When Todd and the child got back to the apartment, the mother had returned from outside and asked Todd where he took the child. Todd told the mother he and the child had been inside the bathroom. Todd then told the child right in front of the mother, “this is why you don’t go to the bathroom with strangers.

Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. found him guilty pursuant to the rule in North Carolina v. Alford. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that the evidence would be sufficient to convict if the case had gone to trial.

Todd is docketed for sentencing on Jan. 26.