Man convicted of killing special agent in Richmond gets 10 more years for gun charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travis Ball, already sentenced to 36 years behind bars for killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter in May 2017, was sentenced to an additional 10 years for a weapons charge.

The Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday that Ball, who shot and killed Walter on May 26, 2017, during a traffic stop in Mosby Court, was sentenced for his illegal possession of a firearm used in the fatal slaying.

RELATED: Travis Ball to serve 36 years for killing Virginia State Police Agent

At the time of the murder, Ball possessed a FIE, model Titan, .25 caliber, semi-automatic pistol.

Virginia State Trooper Special Agent Mike Walter

“The sentence imposed in this case will run consecutive to the 36 year sentence for capital murder that Ball received in the City of Richmond Circuit Court related to the murder of Special Agent Walter,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Latest Posts: