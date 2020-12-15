Man convicted of animal cruelty for killing pet rabbit during dispute

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been convicted of animal cruelty for killing a pet rabbit during a dispute last year.

Jeffery Lynn Thomas Jr., 28, was found guilty of animal cruelty Monday in Virginia Beach General District Court.

Virginia Beach Animal Control said Tuesday that the initial call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019 in the 4300 block of Tillman Drive in Virginia Beach.

A resident had called emergency communications to report a dispute, and animal control officers responded after to assist police.

Animal control arrived on scene to find a pet rabbit had been killed during the incident.

According to animal control, Thomas was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 345 days suspended. He was also given a $500 fine with $250 of it suspended. He must be on good behavior for two years.