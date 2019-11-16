Man convicted of abduction in March homicide on Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted of abduction, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting that left one dead on Military Highway.

Gary Drew was convicted by a jury on the three charges Friday, according to the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

The jury also acquitted him on three other charges: second-degree murder, and additional counts of conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The jury recommended he serve five years and six months in prison.

Drew was one of three men arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Michael McGregor, which police said they believed was gang-related.

Norfolk Police found McGregor’s body in the 3500 block of N. Military Highway in late March. He died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Norfolk residents Dashawn T. Bryant, 26, and Patrick M. Barnes, 26, were also are both charged with the second-degree murder in the homicide.

Bryant is scheduled for a jury trial starting Jan. 30, 2020.

Barnes’s jury trial is slated to start March 16, 2020.

