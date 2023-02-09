NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found guilty of driving off after seriously injuring an Old Dominion University tennis player in a crash.

25-year-old Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr. was convicted Monday of felony hit-and-run by a Norfolk jury, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Jessica L. Terkovich and A. Robinson Winn Sr. prosecuted the case.

Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr.

The incident happened back on October 25, 2021, at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street. Nicola Vidal and his teammates went to the store to buy snacks in celebration of a win that morning.

Prosecutors say Vidal was standing outside when Taylor drove over a concrete bumper in front of the store and rammed Vidal into a stone trash can. The collision shattered the trash can, broke Vidal’s leg and cut his femoral artery.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office says Vidal would have bled out if isn’t wasn’t for the help of a former Eagle Scout with a military background and extensive first aid knowledge. The good Samaritan rushed from nearby and was able to keep the bleeding under control until paramedics arrived. Fortunately, doctors at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital were able to save Vidal’s leg, and he was able to eventually get back to the team after extensive physical therapy.

“A Norfolk jury has convicted Mr. Taylor of a crime that, but for the heroic efforts of a Good Samaritan, would have killed the victim,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “I am grateful to that bystander for his quick help, and I am thankful that Mr. Vidal, who came to Norfolk to grow as a student and athlete, is alive and thriving. We work every day to offer a safe environment to our local college students and to hold accountable the individuals who harm our neighbors.”

Police were able to track down Taylor after the 7-Eleven assistant manager was able to provide a description of him and his vehicle. The assistant manager added that Taylor’s behavior before the crash made her uncomfortable and she had warned other employees before the next shift to keep an eye out for him. Prosecutors say Taylor didn’t know Vidal or his teammates beforehand.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.