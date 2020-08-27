Man charged with spray-painting swastika, white supremacist graffiti on wall of Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with spray-painting a swastika and white supremacist graffiti on the wall of a Richmond business in late June, police said Thursday.

The man, identified as Ryan C. Evans, was wanted for several crimes in Richmond and was arrested last week. Police said in a release that tips from community members led to Evans’ arrest.

Evans has been charged with destruction of private property for spray-painting racist graffiti on the wall of a business in the 2900 block of West Broad Street on June 28. He is also charged with indecent exposure for an incident that took place on July 16 in the 400 block of Cleveland Street and with public urination in the 3900 block of Fauquier Avenue on Aug. 11, police said.

Evans also violated his probation, according to police.