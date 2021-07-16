Man charged with sex crimes involving 13-year-old in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 23-year-old man is facing charges related to sex crimes involving a child in James City County.

Local authorities say Max Patterson was arrested Thursday following inappropriate sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in September of 2019. An investigation revealed Patterson came to James City County, from New Hampshire, after meeting the victim online.

Records show he was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a child between thirteen and fifteen years of age.

According to police, he was extradited from Los Angeles at the time of his arrest.

