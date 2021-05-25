Man charged with murder in death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne in court Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The man charged with murder after the death of a Newport News police officer last year will be in court Tuesday.

Vernon Green faces several charges in Katie Thyne’s death, including murder. He’s expected in court for a preliminary hearing around 11 a.m. and could face up to 40 years in prison if he’s found guilty of felony homicide.

Police say Green tried to drive away during a traffic stop in January 2020, and Thyne was dragged for about a block by his car before it crashed into a tree, near 16th Street. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Green already pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges stemming from the traffic stop back in October 2020.

Last month, he was sentenced to 10 years for illegally having a gun and 2 years for having drugs in the car during the crash.

