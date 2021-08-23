Man charged with murder in death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne due in court Monday

Vernon Green

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Vernon Green, the man charged with murder after the death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne in January 2020, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Green faces a second-degree murder charge after Thyne was killed during a traffic stop.

Police said Green dragged Thyne with his car for a block near near Monitor Merrimac Overlook Park before he crashed into a tree. Thyne later died at the hospital.

In April, Green was sentenced on federal drug and gun charges related to the stop. He received 10 years for illegal gun possession and two years for the felony drug possession charge.

