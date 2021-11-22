Man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have announced an arrest just under a week after a man was fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Police said Antoine Knightnor was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, November 18, with help from U.S. Marshals and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Newport News resident is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Melvon Kendell Ivey around 11:10 p.m. on Monday, November 15 in the parking lot of a local business in the 9000 block of Jefferson Avenue, near Newport News Police Headquarters. Ivey was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.

Police have not shared additional details in the case.

“It is a relief to all involved to have him in custody and hopefully will help bring some closure to the victim and his family,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.