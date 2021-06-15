Man charged with killing Cynthia Carver in court Tuesday for pre-trial hearing

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James Goodwyn, the man charged with murder after the killing of Cynthia Carver, is expected in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.
Carver disappeared from her Southampton County home back in February of 2019 and detectives found her body a month later in southern Suffolk. Goodwyn was charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Police found blood throughout her house and the Tidewater Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died of “multiple sharp force injuries. The area where her body was found also may have been staged to look like sex crime, per City of Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke.
In November, Goodwyn’s lawyers asked the judge to move the trial out of Southampton, arguing that news coverage would make it too difficult to seat a jury. However the judge said it was too early for that decision, and denied a request to block gruesome crime scene photos from being shown at the trial.
Goodwyn’s case is scheduled to go before a jury on Oct. 10.