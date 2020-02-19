Man charged with felony homicide in 4-year-old son’s beating death due in court Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the beating death of his four-year-old son is due in Norfolk court on Wednesday.

Hank Smith’s son Larkin Carr died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 at a home on Sangamon Avenue. His autopsy showed that the 4-year-old was covered with between 80 and 90 bruises when he died.

Prosecutors say 15-year-old Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn beat Larkin to death, and Smith did nothing to stop it.

Bolsinger-Hartshorn is charged with second-degree murder in the case. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Smith is charged with felony homicide.

Catherine Seals, the mother of Bolsinger-Hartshorn, pleaded guilty to felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in connection to Carr’s death back in November.

WAVY’s Chris Horne will be in court today for Smith’s appearance. Look for updates here online and starting at WAVY News 10 Midday.

