VSP: Man charged with eluding, DUI after leading troopers on pursuit from York County to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a 59-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a chase from York County to Suffolk Tuesday.

A Virginia state trooper attempted to stop a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 238 on Interstate 64 in York County.

Police said the vehicle, driven by Newport News resident Eric Ray Irwin, had been weaving and had difficulty maintaining its lane.

The truck did not stop for the trooper, and instead continued eastbound on I-64.

Additional troopers attempted to stop Irwin’s truck multiple times using spike strips. The third attempt in Suffolk was successful.

Police said the truck’s right front tire hit the spike strip, disabling the vehicle and forcing it to a stop after it took the Route 17 north (Bridge Road) ramp from Interstate 664 south. The vehicle came to a stop before the ramp merged onto Route 17.

Irwin was taken into custody without incident. He was the only occupant of the truck.

Irwin was taken to Sentara BelleHarbor hospital in Suffolk with minor injuries, which aren’t considered life-threatening.

Irwin was then taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg.

He is charged with felony elude, DUI 2nd offense, reckless driving, fail to maintain lane, and driving on a closed shoulder.