Man charged with death of missing Chesapeake woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have brought criminal charges against a suspect in the case of a Chesapeake woman found dead after she went missing.

Raheem Lamont Cherry, 19, has been criminally charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery and abduction.

According to police, he is being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news story. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10