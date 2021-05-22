Man charged with death of missing Chesapeake woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have brought criminal charges against a suspect in the case of a Chesapeake woman found dead after she went missing.

Raheem Lamont Cherry, 19, has been criminally charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery and abduction.

According to police, he is being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.

