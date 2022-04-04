3-year-old girl among the victims

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The man accused of killing three people in Elizabeth City last year, including a three-year-old girl, appeared in court Monday morning.

The preliminary hearing for Ricky Etheridge Jr. did not happen though. A motion hearing is now set for May 9.

Etheridge’s attorney expressed many concerns on how the case has been handled.

Meanwhile in court Monday, the prosecutor spoke about a notice for him to receive the death penalty.

The deadly shooting happened December 2 on Perry Street. Etheridge was arrested in Norfolk a couple weeks later.

He is facing three counts of murder in connection with the fatal shootings of 3-year-old Allura Pledger, 39-year-old De‘Shay (Takeyia) Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White.

Three men were also wounded.

A second man, Terence Seymore, was arrested in January in connection with this case.

