NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police took a suspect into custody after they say he stabbed a man Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 4000 block of Newsome Drive for the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a non life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to local hospital for care. Police say the suspect, Kenneth Young, knew the victim.

Young was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding.