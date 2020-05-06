Man charged in connection to Newport News sexual assault and shooting

Ronald Wayne Carr Jr. is charged in connection to a sexual assault and a shooting that happened in Newport News. (Photo courtesy of the Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old Hampton man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault and a shooting, both of which happened in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department arrested Ronald Wayne Carr Jr. and charged him with the following crimes:

Abduction by force, intimidation, or deception

Sodomy by force or victim helplessness

Shooting in a public place, causing injury

Malicious wounding

Reckless handling of a firearm

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Police believe Carr was involved in a sexual assault in February and a shooting in April.

On Feb. 9, a woman reported to NNPD that she was abducted at gunpoint in the City Center area. She said she was walking when a man in a dark SUV forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. She was taken to a nearby store in Newport News where she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The man released her and fled the area afterwards, according to a NNPD news release.

The shooting happened on April 10 near 25th Street and Wickham Avenue. A 34-year-old woman suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

