Man charged in connection to Newport News sexual assault and shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old Hampton man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault and a shooting, both of which happened in Newport News.
The Newport News Police Department arrested Ronald Wayne Carr Jr. and charged him with the following crimes:
- Abduction by force, intimidation, or deception
- Sodomy by force or victim helplessness
- Shooting in a public place, causing injury
- Malicious wounding
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
Police believe Carr was involved in a sexual assault in February and a shooting in April.
On Feb. 9, a woman reported to NNPD that she was abducted at gunpoint in the City Center area. She said she was walking when a man in a dark SUV forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. She was taken to a nearby store in Newport News where she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The man released her and fled the area afterwards, according to a NNPD news release.
The shooting happened on April 10 near 25th Street and Wickham Avenue. A 34-year-old woman suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
