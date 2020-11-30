Man charged in Camden Co. robbery also suspected of crimes in other jurisdictions

CAMDEN CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A man facing charges in two North Carolina jurisdictions is also suspected of committing crimes in Chesapeake, according to officials.

Joshua Lynn Thornton, 33, was stopped by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office the night of Nov. 23.

Investigators say Thornton was wanted for a robbery at Lamb’s Marina & Market in Camden, where a man was robbed at knifepoint around 11:30 a.m. that same day.

Thornton is facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with that incident.

He is also facing charges by Elizabeth City Police for an armed robbery at a Hardee’s in their city.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton is also a suspect in “other armed incidents” being investigated by the Chesapeake Police Department in Virginia.

Thornton is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.