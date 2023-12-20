ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Drugs were allegedly found in the rectal cavity of a Reidsville man as he was being scanned at the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 1 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old Reidsville man turned himself in on an arrest warrant and probation violation.

During booking, the detention center scanned the suspect using a Tek84 Intercept Scanner per standard procedure. The scanner uses low-level X-rays to detect objects hidden in the person’s clothes or within their body cavities.

The sheriff’s office says the scanner detected a “foreign item” in the man’s “rectal cavity.” He was taken to a hospital, and the object was removed. Investigators say the object appeared to contain heroin and tobacco.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now testing the items.