SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Sept. 14, around 1:40 p.m. Suffolk Emergency Communications Center received notification of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
An adult man was stuck by gunfire in the leg, police concluded after a preliminary investigation. The shooting incident occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Bank Street Ext.
The victim attempted to self-transport, but later called Suffolk Emergency Communications Center for assistance from a nearby restaurant, police said.
Suffolk Police recovered a firearm from the residence where the incident occurred. Suffolk Fire & Rescue Paramedics administered advance life support measures on the scene, and then transported the victim to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.
