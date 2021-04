NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Richmond man was arrested this week in connection to a 2018 homicide on Gloucester Drive in Newport News.

Antione Harris was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

27-year-old Raghib Brooks, of Hampton, was killed in the October 11, 2018, shooting in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released additional details in the case.