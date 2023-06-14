CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested by Chesapeake Police on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Eugene Fulford was arrested on several violent charges.

The charges include abduction of a person with intent to defile, two counts of aggravated sexual battery: by force/weapon, two counts of by force threat, mental incap/helplessness of victim age 13+, and three counts of firearm use in commission of a felony.

Fulford is from the 1000 block of Carrington Avenue in Virginia Beach.

After taking Fulford into custody, police executed a search warrant at his residence.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact police.

We are working to learn more details about these crimes.