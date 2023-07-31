ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officers in Elizabeth City made the quick arrest of a suspect wanted for several recent business and vehicle break-ins.

Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Robert Pisacane on July 27 on one count of breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of injury to property, and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

These charges stem from the Elizabeth City Police Department’s investigation into several business and vehicle break-ins in the 900-1000 block of Halstead Boulevard on July 26.

Pisacane was granted a $20,000 bond at a hearing at the Pasquotank County Magistrate’s Office, and he was due back in court for his first appearance on July 28.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone who has information regarding this active investigation to contact them at (252) 335- 4321 or at the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and confidential.