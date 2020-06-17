Man arrested in Southampton County in connection with NC homicide

BRANCHVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of a Wake County, North Carolina, woman.

Authorities say they were notified that a Wake County homicide suspect may be in Southampton County on Saturday, June 13.

Sheriff’s deputies found Aaron Lance Stephen, 37, later that night and arrested him on an outstanding warrant from Georgia.

Then, the following day, Wake County detectives obtained warrants against Stephen in connection with the homicide of Kelly D. Johnson, of Wake County.

Stephen was also charged in Virginia as a fugitive from justice “as a formality,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday, June 14, Southampton County deputies and Wake County detectives found a female body in a wooded area off Little Texas Road in Branchville, Virginia. That body has not been identified, but was taken to the Tidewater District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

On Tuesday, Stephen was charged with concealment of a dead body.

As of Tuesday night, the medical examiner had not yet released their findings on the body’s identity.

Stephen is being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Latest Posts: