Man arrested in shooting that killed 22-year-old on Warwick Boulevard in NN last month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting in September that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police announced Thursday that they arrested Phillip Evan Jones, 27, of Newport News, for allegedly shooting and killing Darius Brown, also a Newport News resident, on Sept. 14.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was taken into custody without incident by Newport News officers and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 14 for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find Brown, a 22-year-old, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

